A ragging victim, Anand Sharma's mother on November 28 claimed that Sharma was tortured mentally and physically and was also forced to drink liquor.

Sharma's mother identified as Sarita Sharma further alleged that despite several complaints, the university administration chose to remained quiet and none came to help her son.

On November 27, Sharma, a student of Dibrugarh University residing at PNGB Hostel was harassed in the name of ragging by seniors in hostel and in a bid to rescue him from the clutches of culprits, he jumped from the two storied hostel building. He was immediately taken to hospital for treatment.

''My son was mentally and physically tortured, forced to drink liquor,'' Sharma's mother claimed while speaking to media.

Reacting over the ragging incident at Dibrugarh University, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. A close watch was maintained and follow-up action was coordinated with district administration. Efforts on to nab the accused, and the victim being provided medical care. Appeal to students, say NO to Ragging."

The victim is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU of Aditya Hospital in Dibrugarh.

Notably, Sarita Sharma (victim's mother) has lodged a case at Dibrugarh Sadar police station, wherein, she has also alleged that her son was physically and mentally tortured, money looted from him and while objectionable photos were clicked by the culprits by putting liquor and marijuana in the hands of her son Anand.

Following the complaint, the police have registered a case of 120B/341/395/307/143 of the Indian Penal Code in Case No. 729/2022 at Dibrugarh Sadar Police Station.

As per the FIR, the names of five students are Rahul Chetry (alumnus), Dibyajyoti Gogoi (3rd Semester, Department of Applied Geology), Subrajyoti Barua (3rd Sem. Pol. Sc. Division), Niranjan Thakur (3rd Sem, Centre for Physical Education) and Kalyan Dutt (3rd Sem, Department of History).

It is to be noted that Rahul is the general secretary of PGSU for the year 2018-19 of the University of and is also the central secretary of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti.

Meanwhile, according to the information received, the victim, who is undergoing treatment, had informed the university administration about the torture and provided the list of names of the students who tortured him at the residence.

He also informed the superintendent of the accommodation where he was staying but shockingly no action was taken even after his complaint.

Following the Chief Minister's stern orders, Dibrugarh police raided the student's residence and the four accused identified as Pranjit Baruah, Niranjan Thakur, Simanta Hazarika have been arrested.

The main accused Rahul Chetry is still absconding.

The Dibrugarh University administration is holding a meeting to ensure appropriate punishment for the culprits.

On the other hand the students have also started protests in the administrative building of the university seeking justice for the victim and to ensure punishment to the culprits.