Dibrugarh University festival explores 700-year-old Qawwali tradition, highlights forgotten women Qawwals

An engaging discussion on the spiritual and cultural legacy of Qawwali was held at the Dibrugarh University International Literature Festival (DUILF), bringing together noted author and editor Shantanu Ray Chaudhuri and renowned Sufi dancer and researcher Manjari Chaturvedi.

Titled “The Harmony of Devotion and Heritage,” the session explored the spiritual depth, historical evolution and artistic richness of Qawwali. Opening the conversation, Manjari Chaturvedi expressed gratitude for returning to the Dibrugarh University campus after a long gap. Reflecting on her fourteen-year research journey, she underlined that Qawwali is far more than a musical form. Describing it as a nearly 700-year-old Sufi tradition rooted in divine love and spiritual awakening, she said Qawwali embodies a philosophy that transcends religious and cultural boundaries.

Calling Qawwali a “school of love,” she explained how entering a Sufi dargah dissolves distinctions between temple and shrine, creating a unified spiritual space. She noted that Qawwali evolved within Sufi thought as a powerful medium where poetry and music forge a deep connection between the human soul and the Divine.

A highlight of the session was her explanation of the seven stages of love in Sufi philosophy. Speaking in Urdu, she outlined how love progresses from initial attraction to complete spiritual surrender. These stages, she said, are deeply embedded in Qawwali poetry, which frequently expresses devotion, longing, separation and mystical union.

Discussing her book and research, Chaturvedi pointed out that systematic documentation of Qawwali suffered significantly, particularly after India’s Partition, leaving many aspects of its history fragmented. Her work seeks to bridge these gaps by tracing the evolution of the tradition, its performers and its broader cultural significance.

She also highlighted the often-overlooked contributions of women in Qawwali. Challenging the perception that it is exclusively a male domain, she revealed that her research identified 51 female Qawwals whose roles have largely been marginalized in mainstream historical narratives. She remarked that history has often been written from a male perspective, sidelining women’s voices, and emphasized that her work aims to restore this neglected legacy.

Drawing from her fieldwork, she shared that she has documented nearly 100 Qawwalis, many centered on themes of devotion, surrender and mystical union. The discussion also examined the contrast between Bollywood-style Qawwali and traditional dargah-based renditions. While acknowledging cinema’s role in popularizing the genre, she maintained that the true essence of Qawwali lies in its spiritual intensity and devotional core.

Concluding on an optimistic note, Manjari Chaturvedi expressed confidence that Qawwali will continue to flourish in dargahs, on stage and in contemporary artistic spaces, sustained by the enduring human quest for love, meaning and transcendence.