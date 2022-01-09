DIBRUGARH: After the detection of at least 14 COVID-19 positive cases in a number of hostels of Dibrugarh University in Assam, the district administration today ordered the sealing of the same to contain the outbreak.

According to a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner of the district, the following hostels have been designated as containment zone: Aideo Handique girls' hostel, N.G.H. hostel, Joymoti girls' hostel, Padmakumari Gohain girls' hostel, Puspalata Das girls' hostel, Nalinibala Devi girls' hostel, and Swarnalata Baruah girls' hostel.

"In view of detection of 14 COVID positive cases during last seven days at Aideo Handique Girls Hostel, N.G.H. Hostel, Joymoti Girls Hostel, Padmakumari Gohain Girls Hostel, Puspalata Das Girls Hostel, Nalinibala Devi Girls Hostel, Swarnalata Baruah Girls Hostel of Dibrugarh University under Dibrugarh East Revenue Circle of Dibrugarh District which are kept in home isolation/under treatment, it is felt necessary to immediately seal Aideo Handique Girls Hostel, N.G.H. Hostel, Joymoti Girls Hostel, Padmakumari Gohain Girls Hostel, Puspalata Das Girls. Hostel, Nalinibala Devi Girls Hostel, Swarnalata Baruah Girls Hostel of Dibrugarh University for containment of the spread of COVID," read the order issued from the Deputy Commissioner's office.

The Micro Containment Zones are notified as below:

Epicenter: Jyoti Batsora Gate, Dibrugarh University

Micro Containment Zone 1: Aideo Handique

girls' hostel, Dibrugarh

Micro Containment Zone 2 :

N.G.H. Hostel

Micro Containment Zone 3:

Joymoti girls' hostel, Padmakumari Gohain Girls Hostel

Micro Containment Zone 4:

Puspalata Das girls' hostel, Nalinibala Devi girls' hostel, Swarnalata Baruah girls' hostel

As a result, strict perimeter control shall be enacted in the Micro Containment Zones -- clear entry and exit points are to be established. Secondly, vehicles and persons entering and exiting the Micro Containment Zones shall be restricted and sanitized as per protocol. All mass gathering events, meetings etc in the Micro Containment Zones shall be cancelled till such time, the area is declared to be free of COVID.

The containment measures will shut down everything except medical emergencies and

essential services.

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