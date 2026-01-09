Dibrugarh University International literature festival to host 150 speakers from 25 countries in February

The third edition of the Dibrugarh University International Literature Festival (DUILF) will bring together more than 150 speakers, writers and poets from 25 countries in February, organisers announced on January 8.

Acclaimed litterateurs expected to attend the festival include Ann Morgan, author of A Year of Reading the World, award-winning Djiboutian novelist Abdourahman Waberi, South Korean author Kyung-sook Shin, renowned Indian writer Yesse Dorei Thongchi, celebrated Australian author Gideon Haigh, and Egyptian novelist Mai Khaled, among others.

Organised by Dibrugarh University in association with the Foundation for Culture, Arts and Literature (FOCAL), a Guwahati-based non-profit trust, the four-day festival will begin on February 18. The organisers said the event aims to further strengthen and establish India’s presence on the global literary map.

In addition to authors, the festival will feature storytellers, performers and cultural practitioners. Around 10,000 to 12,000 literary enthusiasts, including students and young readers, are expected to attend the event.

DUILF 2026 will include author conversations, panel discussions on a wide range of themes such as poetry, fiction, international affairs, films and sports, along with readings, workshops and community-led cultural experiences.

DUILF curator and chief coordinator Rahul Jain said the festival was conceived as a platform where global literary voices could engage with the distinctive cultural imagination of North East India. “The 2026 edition deepens this dialogue by bringing Middle Eastern and North African narratives into conversation with young audiences, students and readers,” he said.

Author Ann Morgan, who is scheduled to attend the festival for the third time, said it is rare to witness such a diverse range of international voices engaging with young people in this manner. She added that the warmth and hospitality of Assam help build lasting connections that open hearts and minds.

The organisers said the festival continues to position Dibrugarh as an important hub for literary and cultural exchange in the region.