The authorities at the Dibrugarh University (DU) have rusticated as many as 18 students for their role in ragging which led the first-semester student to jump off from the hostel building.

In a notification, the Dibrugarh University stated "In pursuance of the recommendation of the Anti Ragging Committee (ARC) in its meeting held on 18/11/2022 and 21/11/2022 November 2022 and considering the Clause 7 B (vi) of Dibrugarh University Regulations for Prohibiting Ragging and Anti-Ragging Measures (as amended upto date), the following students and boarders of this University are hereby Expulsion from the hostel with immediate effect for having been found to be involved in ragging under Clause 6 of the 'Dibrugarh University Regulations for Prohibiting Ragging and Anti-Ragging Measures (as amended upto date) at Padmanath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas (PNGBCN), Dibrugarh University campus. Considering the same they shall cease to be students of Dibrugarh University with immediate effect."

The eighteen students rusticated are:

1. Galab Deka, 3rd Semester, M.Sc. in Life Sciences, Department of Life Sciences Resident of Pathsala.

2. Niranjan Yadav, 3rd Semester, M.Sc. in statistics, Department of Statistics Resident of Simalaguri, Ward No. 9, Sivasagar,

3. Kalyan Dutta, 3rd Semester, M.A. in History, Department of History Resident of Village- Ujani Jalbhari, P.O. Jalbhari, Pin 787055, Lakhimpur

4. Simanta Hazarika, 3rd Semester, M.A. in Economics, Department of Economics Resident of Sarbaibandha, Jorhat, Pin 785001, Jorhat.

5. Pranjit Boruah, 3rd Semester, M.Sc. in Chemistry, Department of Chemistry Resident of Kamalabari, Majuli

6. Chandan Jyoti Borah Sonowal, 3rd Semester, M.Sc. in Statistics, Department of Statistics Resident of Village Balijan Shantipur, P.O. Deori Borbam, Pin 787026, Dhemaji

7. Shivam Shroff, Semester, BCA, Centre for Computer Science and Applications Resident of Old A.T. Road, Doomdooma, Tinsukia

8. Pisang Kham Boruah, 2 year, Two-year diploma course in Tai Language, Centre for Studies in Language. A resident of Sonari Sewijipam, Ward No 6, Charaideo, Sonari, Pin 785690

9. Pallav Borah, 3rd Semester, M.A. in Education, Department of Education Resident of Santuk Bihubor, Sivasagar

10. Chitrabon Baruah, 3rd Semester, BCA, Centre for Computer Science and Applications Resident of Ward No. 3, P.O. & P.S Bihpuria, Pin 784161

11. Narayan Adhikari, 3rd Semester, M.Sc. Chemistry, Department of Chemistry

Resident of Ambikapur, Nadikinar, Sadia, Tinsukia

12. Nayanjit Thengal, 3rd Semester, Applied Psychology, Centre for Studios in Psychology,

resident of Chawdang Pather Gaon, Golaghat, Assam

13. Monuranjan Das, 3rd Semester, M.Sc. in Anthropology, Department of Anthropology Resident of PNGBCN, Dibrugarh University

14. Mousum Phukan, 3rd Semester, M.Sc. Tech in Applied Geophysics, Department of Applied Geology Resident of Mogorahat changmai gaon, sivasagar

15. Bishal Deka, 3rd Semester, M.A. in Geography, Centre for Studies in Geography

Resident of VILL-GEJENGAGURI, PO- SIRAJULI, PIN- 784117, DIST- SONITPUR, ASSAM

16. Debasish Biswas, 3rd Semester, M.Sc. in Statistics, Department of Statistics

Resident of Vill Belengbari, PO Tengapukhuri, PS Mathurapur, Dist Sivasagar, Pin 785686

17. Amar Jyoti Nath, 3rd Semester, MTTM, Centre for Management Studies Resident of 7TH MILE DUKANI GAON

18. Nabadeep Sarma, 3rd Semester, M.Sc. in Applied Geology, Department of Applied Geology Resident of vill-gorashal PO BYASHPARA PIN-784145

The victim has been identified as Anand Sharma, MCom 1st semester student who jumped off from the two-storied hostel building to ‘escape ragging’. Anand is said to be in critical condition and has been admitted to ICU.

On the other hand, the Assam police have apprehended four students of the university in the ragging case, meanwhile, the main accused Rahul Chetri is still at large.

The following four name accused students in the FIR have also been expelled from the university hostel. They are also barred from attending the classes temporarily.

1. Dibyajyoti Gogoi (3rd Sem, Dept of Applied Geology),

2. Subrajyoti Baruah (3rd Sem, Dept of Pol. Sc.),

3. Niranjan Thakur (3rd Sem, Centre for Physical Education),

4. Kalyan Dutta (3rd Sem, Dept of History).

Whereas the 5th name accused, Rahul Chetry is an ex-student of the university.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu while condemning the incident said the Government will not tolerate such activities in educational institutions.

He also said that he has asked the Dibrugarh University authority and Police to take strict action against the culprits.

"I have further asked university authorities to be vigilant and have ordered Universities not to allow ex-students to stay in hostels after their courses are over," he added.

On the other hand, students at Dibrugarh University staged massive protests demanding Justice for Anand Sharma.

The meeting of the disciplinary action committee and an anti-ragging squad of Dibrugarh University is underway.

The University, one of the leading universities of Assam, is being slammed and criticised for its inaction with regard to the ragging of an M Com 1st semester student in one of its hostels (PNGB hostel).

Meanwhile, the family has lodged a case against the culprits and an FIR has been registered at Dibrugarh Police station.

Dr Jiten Hazarika, Vice Chancellor, Dibrugarh University had said that the authorities were investigating and enquiring about the matter and will take strong action against the culprits.