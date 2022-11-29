The Dibrugarh University has passed an order prohibiting entry of four students into the University campus along with their suspension from attending classes and academic privileges with immediate effect

Further, the students will not be allowed to enter the University campus and shall be deprived of academic privileges until completion of the magisterial level and institutional enquiry.

The student has been identified as Dibyajyoti Gogoi, a student in 3rd Semester, Dept of Applied Geology and a resident of Chauldhowa Baligaon of Dhemaji, Subhrajit Baruah, a student in 3rd Semester, Dept of Political Science and a resident of Jerai Gaon from Dibrugarh, Niranjon Thakur, a student of 3rd Semester, Centre for Studies in Physical Education and Sports and a resident of Kakotibari village, Dibrugarh and Kalyan Dutta, a student of 3rd Semester, Department of History and a resident of Ujani Jalbhari village under Lakhimpur district.

A notification, states- Further to the Order under Ref. No. DU/SWS/H. Ragging/2008(Part)/11093, dated 28.11.2022, strict order is passed for prohibiting entry of the following students into the University campus along with their suspension from attending classes and academic privileges with immediate effect until completion of the magisterial level and institutional enquiry, in full:

1. Dibyajyoti Gogoi, a student in the 3rd Semester, Dept of Applied Geology and a resident of Chauldhowa Baligaon, Gogamukh, District: Dhemaji.

2. Subhrajit Baruah, a student in the 3rd Semester, Dept of Political Science and a resident of Jerai Gaon, District: Dibrugarh.

3. Niranjon Thakur, a student of 3rd Semester, Centre for Studies in Physical Education and Sports and a resident of Kakotibari village,. P.O. & P.S. Kakotibari, District: Charaideo.

4. Kalyan Dutta, a student of 3rd Semester, Department of History and a resident of Ujani Jalbhari village, P.O.: Jalbhari, District: Lakhimpur.

Non-compliance with the order shall be stringently dealt with as per law.

Earlier on November, 28, the authorities at the Dibrugarh University (DU) rusticated as many as 18 students for their role in ragging which led the first-semester student to jump off from the hostel building.