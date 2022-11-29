As the state continues to pour out its angst against the sensational incident of ragging in Dibrugarh University that lead to the injury of one student identified as Anand Sharma, currently admitted in the ICU of a private hospital in Dibrugarh, it has come to the fore that the victim had earlier written a complaint on November 17 to the warden of PNGB hostel of the university, seeking his intervention into the incidents of ragging taking place in the university campus.

In his complaint, Sharma also listed the names of the students, who were allegedly involved in the ragging incident. However, no action was initiated by the administration against the students mentioned in the letter.

As per the letter written by Anand Sharma, he states, “With due respect, my name is Anand Sharma, studying in class M.Com in Marketing (Dept. of Commerce). I beg to state that I am facing many issues with the context of ragging in the hostel PNGBCN. I request you handle this issue at your own level and put me out of my misery. I will be grateful for the same. Following are the names of the students who take the first step in the act always – 1) Nayanjit Thengal (C first), Mousum Phukan (dept of applied geology), Pallav Borah (A 2nd), Amarjyoti Nath (CMS), Debashish Biswas, Simanta Hazarika (C ground), Chao Bhaskar Gogoi, Navadeep Sarmah, Kamal Kakoti (Dept of Mathematics), Chao Kham Chanbung (Centre for Language).”

After the authorities at the Dibrugarh University (DU) rusticated as many as 18 students for their role in ragging which led the first-semester student to jump off from the hostel building, the victim shares his views on the actions taken by the management.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, the victim Anand Sharma said, "No student's career should be ruined because of me due to this case."

"Whoever has done it has got the results... I am not forgiving them but their career should not be hampered" he added.

Further, the victim remarked that because of this incident he has to lose one year of studies but does not others to suffer the same.

On the other hand, the victim Anand Sharma’s mother Sarita Sharma hit out at the Dibrugarh University administration for showing a blind eye to the ragging incident and did not take the complaint letter seriously.

On November 27, Sharma, a student of Dibrugarh University residing at PNGB Hostel was harassed in the name of ragging by seniors in the hostel, and in a bid to rescue himself from the clutches of culprits, he jumped from the two-storied hostel building. He was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

''My son was mentally and physically tortured, forced to drink liquor,'' Sharma's mother claimed while speaking to the media.