Only one student appeared before the Anti Ragging Committee of Dibrugarh University on the 3rd day of hearing on December 2.

"5 students couldn't attend the hearing as they are in judicial custody.

The Anti Ragging Committee is trying to get the permission from the concerned authority to take their hearing in the jail.", said Dr Paramananda Sonowal, Registrar, Dibrugarh University.

Total 12 out of 17 students have already appeared before the commission so far. Out of which punishment to 4 accused students has been announced by the committee.

Earlier on December 1 ,five students had appeared before the Anti-Ragging Committee of Dibrugarh university.

While one student was deposed in person, four others appeared before the committee via video conference.

Notably, 11 students were served notice to attend the hearing held at the conference hall at the Registrar's office of the university in which 5 were deposed on December 1.

Earlier on November 30, a 5 member High Power Committee recorded statements of Registrar Dr Paramananda Sonowal and former Chief Warden Dr Kalyan Bhuyan and the Committee will also record the statements of VC Prof.

Jiten Hazarika along with the statements of 3 former wardens will be also be recorded.

It is to be mentioned here that the committee was constituted on November 30 to investigate the possibility of lapses/deficiencies in dealing with matters of ragging on the University campus.

The Dibrugarh University on November 30 rusticated four students for their involvement in the ragging incident in the varsity hostel premises.

"The expelled students identified as Galab Deka, 3rd Semester (Life Science), Kamaleshwar Chutia, 3rd Semester (Mathematics), Mousum Phukan, 3rd Semester (Applied Geo Physics), and Pusang Kham Boruah, 2nd year (Tai Language) has been barred from university for next three years," the University said during a press conference.

Besides this, these students have also been debarred from taking admission to any institution for a period of three years