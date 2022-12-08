In pursuance of the recommendations of Anti-Ragging Committee (ARC) in its meeting held on 08th December, after establishment of guilt, and in consideration of the recommendations of the Anti-Ragging Squad (ARS), three students were of Dibrugarh University were imposed punishment as per the Clause 7 (B) (IX) of Dibrugarh University Regulations for Prohibiting Ragging and Anti-Ragging Measures.

The students have been identified as Kamal Krishna Kakoti, Chitrabon Baruah and Poban Gogoi.



Kamal Krishna Kakoti, a student of M.Sc 1st Semester, Department of Mathematics, Dibrugarh University, and a resident of Sivasagar has been expelled from the institution from the institution and have also been consequently debarred from admission to any other Institution for three years" with immediate effect.

Whereas, Chitrabon Baruah and Poban Gogoi student of 3rd Semester Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA), Centre for Computer Science and Applications, Dibrugarh University and a resident of Lakhimpur and Poban Gogoi student of 1st Semester B. Ed., Department of Education, Dibrugarh University, resident of Moran have been rusticated from the institution for a period of 1(one) year (Two Semesters)" with immediate effect.

Notably, Rahul Chetry, the main accused of Dibrugarh University ragging case, Rahul Chetry surrendered at Lekhapani police station, Tinsukia on December 5.

The court allowed the police to keep Rahul Chetry in 5 days police custody and further investigation is on.

Earlier on November 27, Anand Sharma, residing at PNGB hostel in Dibrugarh University, jumped from the second floor of the hostel building allegedly to escape ragging. The student's condition became critical and underwent surgery.