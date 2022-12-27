In pursuance of the recommendations of the Anti-Ragging Committee (ARC) in its meeting held on December 26, 2022, after the establishment of guilt, and in consideration of the recommendations of the Anti-Ragging Squad (ARS), the penalty of "Expulsion from the Hostel" of the Dibrugarh University Regulations for Prohibiting Ragging and Anti-Ragging Measures has been imposed on Ujjal Angkur Borah.

Ujjal, a student in the 3rd Semester, Department of Statistics, Dibrugarh University and boarder of Padmanath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas (PNGBCN) Block-C, of the university has been found to be involved in breach of the Dibrugarh University Regulations for Prohibiting Ragging and Anti-Ragging Measures, during the incident of ragging on November 26, 2022, at Padmanath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas (PNGBCN).

Further, the Head/Director/Warden of the Department/Centre/Hostel has been asked for the execution of the said order.

Also Read: Dibrugarh University Ragging Case: Punishment imposed on three students; one expelled, two rusticated

Earlier, Kamal Krishna Kakoti, a student of M.Sc 1st Semester, Department of Mathematics, Dibrugarh University, and a resident of Sivasagar has been expelled from the institution and have also been consequently debarred from admission to any other Institution for three years" with immediate effect.

Whereas, Chitrabon Baruah and Poban Gogoi students of 3rd Semester Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA), Centre for Computer Science and Applications, Dibrugarh University and a resident of Lakhimpur and Poban Gogoi student of 1st Semester B. Ed., Department of Education, Dibrugarh University, resident of Moran have been rusticated from the institution for a period of 1(one) year (Two Semesters)" with immediate effect.

Notably, Rahul Chetry, the main accused of the Dibrugarh University ragging case, Rahul Chetry surrendered at Lekhapani police station, Tinsukia on December 5.

The court allowed the police to keep Rahul Chetry in 5 days of police custody and further investigation is on.

Earlier on November 27, Anand Sharma, residing at PNGB hostel in Dibrugarh University, jumped from the second floor of the hostel building allegedly to escape ragging. The student's condition became critical and underwent surgery.