The menace of ragging is still prevailing despite government’s order and educational institution’s reminders. Every year UGC issues guidelines and letters to educational institutions to take necessary steps to curb ragging. Commission advises institutions to hold counseling with students to detect such issues.

However , some educational institutions are failing to pay heed to such advices and orders which in fact is making students life harder to settle into colleges and other educational institutions.

One such incident has come to light in Assam. Anand Sharma of Amguri, a student of Dibrugarh University residing at PNGB Hostel has become a victim of alleged ragging by seniors in hostel.

The incident took place in the hostel last night. He jumped from two storied hostel building to rescue himself. Critically injured, he is admitted in ICU at Aditya Hospital, Dib. As stated by the family, they are going to lodge FIR.

"We are enquiring the matter and are going to take strict action against the culprits" - said Dr Jiten Hazarika, Vice Chancellor, Dibrugarh University.