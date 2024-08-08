In a significant step towards preserving Assam’s rich literary heritage, Dibrugarh University has initiated an ambitious plan to digitize and make accessible a vast collection of rare and unseen Xasi paat manuscripts.

This initiative promises to open the doors to these treasures for anyone, anywhere in the world. The university recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nanda Talukdar Foundation (NTF), a pioneer in the field of digital preservation.

With its extensive experience, having already digitized over 10 lakh pages of Assamese literature under the "Digitizing Assam Project," NTF will serve as the knowledge partner in this monumental effort. The entire archive of the "Digitizing Assam Project" is accessible at assamarchive.org, available in open space for public access.

The MoU, signed on August 5 by Dr Parmanand Sonowal, Registrar of Dibrugarh University, and Mrinal Talukdar on behalf of the Nanda Talukdar Foundation, marks a significant milestone in the preservation and digitization of over 1,000 rare and ancient manuscripts housed in the Assamese Department of the university. These manuscripts, written in Old Assamese, Sanskrit, Tai, and Bengali, cover various subjects including Vaishnavism, Buddhism, and ancient customs of Assam, reflecting the diverse cultural and religious heritage of the region.

Under this partnership, the manuscripts will be meticulously digitized and made available in the public domain, enabling scholars and researchers worldwide to access these invaluable resources. This initiative is the first large-scale effort to make rare Assamese manuscripts publicly accessible and ensure their preservation for future generations.

"This partnership with the Nanda Talukdar Foundation is a significant step towards making the vast and diverse heritage of Assam accessible to the world. We hope this initiative will inspire further efforts in preserving our cultural legacy," said Dr. Sonowal.

Talukdar expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "The digitization of these manuscripts is not only a matter of preservation but also opens the door to knowledge. We are honored to be part of this groundbreaking project."

This collaboration underscores Dibrugarh University's commitment to preserving and promoting the rich literary and cultural heritage of Assam, making it a landmark moment in the state's ongoing efforts to safeguard its historical treasures.