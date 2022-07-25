Dibrugarh’s Women’s Football team has clinched gold in the Assam Youth Olympics after defeating Tinsukia with a scoreline of 3 goals to 2. The match, which began at 9 am on July 25, wrapped up within the stipulated 90 minutes.

Dibrugarh’s winning squad comprises Juri Sonowal, Euraka Sonowal, Mayuri Sonowal, Chayanika Sonowal, Sonam Dalma Lama, Tushamoni Gogoi, Nanibala Gogoi, Angkita Mach, Sonam Dutta, Masum Gogoi, Rupi Borla, Neha Majhi, Porishmita Das, Uma Tanti, Urbashi Phukan, Arti Munda.

The first Assam Youth Olympics started on July 23 at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium in Guwahati city.

Around 4,200 players from 35 districts are taking part in the six-day championship. Except for the cultural event, which included a handful of the state's top talents, the rest of the opening ceremony was unremarkable.

It is the first occasion when the Assam Olympic Association is going to host the Youth Olympics with an aim to provide a good platform to the budding athletes of the State.

Assam’s Don Bosco University will host more than 650 participants in the Assam Youth Olympics.