Did a rumour fuel massive unrest in West Karbi Anglong's Kheroni on December 22?

A wave of violence that rocked Kheroni town and adjoining areas in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district on December 22 was allegedly triggered by a rumour and misinformation surrounding the treatment of hunger-striking protesters, leading to a sudden and dangerous breakdown of law and order in the region, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

What began as a protest over land-related grievances quickly spiralled into large-scale unrest after misinformation spread that demonstrators had been detained and taken to Guwahati. The alleged misinformation unleashed widespread vandalism across Nepali Basti and nearby localities, leaving behind damaged homes, torched properties, vandalised vehicles, and terrified residents fleeing for safety.

According to officials and eyewitnesses, the situation deteriorated rapidly on Monday as agitated protesters allegedly went on a rampage, damaging boundary fencing, private residences, shops, and vehicles. Among the most alarming incidents was the vandalisation of a school bus, raising serious concerns over student safety, and the destruction of an ambulance, severely impacting emergency medical services.

Residents said the violence forced several families to abandon their homes amid fear and uncertainty. “They claimed to be protesting land issues, but ended up destroying the livelihoods of innocent people,” said a local resident, requesting anonymity. “Common citizens paid the price.”

The destruction of critical infrastructure disrupted daily life across the area. Damage to educational transport and emergency vehicles compounded the distress of residents already grappling with uncertainty. Community leaders warned that unchecked violence could deepen ethnic and social fault lines in a region long considered sensitive.

Police forces have since been deployed across Kheroni and surrounding areas, with security tightened to prevent further escalation. Authorities have launched investigations to identify those involved in the vandalism and assess the full extent of the damage.

Responding to the unfolding crisis, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the unrest was fuelled by misinformation following the government’s decision to shift hunger-striking protesters to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after their health deteriorated.

“A few people were protesting and on hunger strike. When their condition worsened, they were taken to GMCH for treatment. Unfortunately, rumours spread that they had been detained and taken to Guwahati,” Sarma said. “This misinformation led to the volatile situation in Karbi Anglong.”

Clarifying the government’s position, the Chief Minister stressed that no arrests were made, and those taken to GMCH were shifted purely for medical care. “Those brought for treatment will return home,” he said, adding that rumours had significantly aggravated tensions.

Tensions escalated further the same day when protesters allegedly set fire to the residence of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member Dr. Tuliram Ronghang in Donkamokam. The arson attack reportedly occurred amid sustained anger over land encroachment issues, particularly involving Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) lands near Kheroni.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as demonstrators targeted the KAAC chief’s residence. While the extent of damage is yet to be officially assessed, no injuries have been confirmed so far.

Addressing the root of the unrest, the Chief Minister acknowledged that the demand for the removal of non-tribal residents from certain parts of Karbi Anglong has been a long-standing issue. However, he pointed out that the Gauhati High Court has issued an interim order restraining evictions, making any immediate action legally impossible.

“We cannot evict anyone at present. We cannot go against a High Court order,” Sarma said. “Despite this, some groups insisted that eviction must happen immediately, which led to the hunger strike.”

He reiterated that neither the state government nor the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council has the authority to proceed without judicial clearance. “Without a High Court order, not only Tuliram Ronghang—even I cannot do anything,” Sarma stated.

Emphasising that violence was not a solution, the Chief Minister appealed for calm and dialogue within the constitutional framework. “We can sit together, hold discussions, and resolve the issue peacefully. I myself will sit with the protesters and try to find a solution,” he said.

Meanwhile, KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang on December 22 provided a detailed account of the council’s position and the developments leading to the unrest. He said that a decision had earlier been taken to evict people residing on PGR and VGR land following a Supreme Court order. However, the eviction process was halted after the Gauhati High Court issued an interim stay.

Ronghang said that after consultations with all political parties, the KAAC decided to proceed with eviction from PGR and VGR areas in Karbi Anglong. As part of the process, the services of 11 individuals were terminated, and eviction notices were issued asking residents to vacate the land within 15 days.

“After the eviction notices were issued, the affected people approached the Gauhati High Court. Since the matter is sub judice, the administration cannot proceed with eviction at this stage,” Ronghang said.

He clarified that although there is a Supreme Court direction regarding eviction from grazing reserve land, carrying out eviction in the present circumstances would amount to contempt of court. “The administration cannot carry out eviction when there is a court order. If we violate it, we will face contempt proceedings and punishment,” he added.

Ronghang further said that some residents living on PGR and VGR land launched a hunger strike demanding a written assurance from the council. According to him, a meeting was scheduled at 4 pm to discuss the issue, but the protestors failed to attend as some of them fell ill and were taken to Guwahati for medical treatment.

Rejecting allegations that the hunger strikers were arrested, the KAAC CEM said, “No one was arrested. Those who became unwell during the hunger strike were taken for medical treatment to Gauhati Medical College Hospital.”

He also alleged that while he had stepped out to resolve the matter through dialogue, the situation escalated in his absence. Ronghang claimed that a group of protesters reached his ancestral home in Dongkamukam, where villagers attempted to stop them. “Some people brought petrol and set fire to the house. Stones were also pelted,” he alleged.