In a recent exchange on social media platform X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh aimed a jibe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said that he is an ‘outgoing’ Chief Minister

Using the platform to voice his opinion, Ramesh quipped, "Daro Mat: Himanta Biswa Sarma is an ‘outgoing’ Chief Minister", insinuating an impending exit for Sarma from his current position.

Responding to Ramesh's comment , Sarma retorted, "Jairam ji, pata nahi thha ki Congressi mujhse darte he!"

Earlier in the day , Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed the Congress can rebuild the Babri Masjid in place of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Addressing an election rally in Odisha's Malkangiri, the politician urged the masses to make BJP win 400 seats to prevent the reconstruction of the mosque.

Sarma stated that the BJP's agenda extends beyond the construction of the Ram Temple, stating, "Earlier, Congress used to ask us the date when the Ram temple would be built. Now they have stopped asking about it... The Congress knows we are not going to stop at the Ram Temple, we have to get every temple in our country released. Our agenda is long."