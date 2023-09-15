Today, mobile phone subscribers got another test message titled “Emergency alert: Severe”.

The alert message pops up on your phone screen, no matter what app you're using. It comes with a loud beeping sound that doesn't stop until you press the OK button.

The message said, “This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by the Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to the TEST Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by the National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies," read the flash message.



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As per reports, the message landed on all Android phones at 12.19 p.m. today.

What does an emergency alert on your phone mean?

According to Cell Broadcasting System, Department of Telecommunication- Such tests will be carried out from time to time in different regions to assess the efficiency and effectiveness of the emergency warning broadcast capabilities of mobile operators and cell broadcast systems.

Last time phone users in India received similar test alerts on July 20 and August 17 respectively.