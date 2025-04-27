Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma escalated his ongoing political battle with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi by directing pointed questions about alleged connections to Pakistan.

In a tweet posted on Sunday, Sarma specifically targeted Gogoi, asking: "Did you visit Pakistan for a continuous period of 15 days? If so, could you kindly clarify the purpose of your visit?"

The Chief Minister further questioned whether Gogoi's wife "continues to receive a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while residing and working in India," and inquired about the citizenship status of the parliamentarian's wife and children.

Check the three questions:

1. Did you visit Pakistan for a continuous period of 15 days? If so, could you kindly clarify the purpose of your visit?

2. Is it true that your wife continues to receive a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while residing and working in India? If so, may we ask why a Pakistan-based organization is paying a salary for activities conducted in India?

3. What is the citizenship status of your wife and your two children? Are they Indian citizens, or do they hold the citizenship of any other country?

Sarma concluded his social media post with the warning that "many more questions will follow," indicating his intention to continue pressing the issue against Gogoi.

Earlier yesterday, Gogoi accused Sarma of ignoring allegations of illegal coal mining operations between Assam and Meghalaya. Gogoi claimed approximately 1,200 tons of coal are transported daily with bribes of Rs 1.5 lakh collected per truck, questioning who was protecting what he called a "mining syndicate."

The back-and-forth between the two politicians has intensified in recent days, with Sarma previously accusing Congress of "doublespeak" regarding the Enforcement Directorate (ED). When Gogoi suggested that the ED had become an "Extortion Department," Sarma responded that the BJP's position on investigating agencies was "principled and unwavering."