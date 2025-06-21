Assam: Hotel manager among 3 arrested over alleged rape of woman in Digboi

A disturbing incident has come to light from Park Inn, a premium hotel located in the Gola locality of Digboi, Assam where a young woman was allegedly raped by a youth. The case has sparked public concern over the role of hotel staff and the lack of regulatory oversight in certain hospitality establishments.

According to police reports, the accused, Suraj Koiry (24) of Lekhapani, is alleged to have brought the woman to the hotel on June 15 and committed sexual assault during the night. Due to trauma and fear, the survivor did not immediately approach law enforcement. However, she lodged a formal complaint at Digboi Police Station on June 20.

Following the FIR, the police swiftly conducted a probe at the hotel and arrested Neeraj Baruah (25), the hotel manager, and Saptarshi Das (48), a staff member. Both have been accused of aiding the accused in carrying out the act by knowingly providing unauthorized accommodation and failing to report the suspicious activity.

The main accused, Suraj Koiry, was also apprehended. A case under Section 64(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered (Case No. 104/25), and all three individuals have been remanded to judicial custody.

Investigations suggest that the hotel management deliberately bypassed standard check-in protocols, enabling the crime to take place. Community members have expressed alarm, alleging that such incidents are not isolated and that several hotels in Digboi may be turning into hubs for immoral and illegal activities under the guise of regular business.