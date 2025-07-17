Digital deceit in Guwahati: How cyber criminals are stealing hard-earned savings

The city’s bustling streets and growing digital connectivity have brought many conveniences to its residents, but have also opened the gates for a rising menace — cybercrime. Recent reports from the Panbazar Cyber Police Station reveal an alarming increase in financial cyber fraud cases, highlighting the urgent need for public awareness and caution.

One poignant example is the case of Rajiv Das, a dedicated school teacher whose story serves as a cautionary tale for all. Rajiv, like many others, was unaware of the sophisticated tactics employed by cyber criminals. A phone call claiming to be from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) warned him of alleged legal troubles, pressuring him to urgently transfer a large sum of money. Trusting the caller, Rajiv complied — only to discover he had fallen victim to a scam, losing his hard-earned savings.

According to ADCP Birinchi Bora of Crime Branch, Panbazar Police, 2025 has witnessed over 386 cybercrime complaints, with financial fraud impacting both ordinary citizens and well-educated professionals alike. Approximately Rs 15 crore worth of financial fraud was reported, with criminals impersonating officials from CBI, police, customs, and banks to deceive victims.

If such a staggering number of cases are being reported in just Guwahati alone, one must pause and ask — what is the scale of this menace across the entire state of Assam? How many families in the Northeast, and indeed across the whole of India, are silently suffering from these faceless crimes? The numbers may be elusive, but the threat is very real — and growing by the day.

Efforts by law enforcement have led to the registration of numerous cases and the recovery of part of the stolen funds. So far, 55 individuals implicated in these crimes have been arrested, demonstrating the seriousness with which authorities are addressing the issue. Yet, thousands of such cases persist in Assam, with digital fraud evolving alongside new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI).

In response to this growing threat, police officials urge the public to adopt safe digital habits:

Never share personal or financial information, including OTPs, over phone calls or emails.

Be sceptical of unsolicited calls claiming to be from government or banking authorities.

Always verify such calls independently through official channels.

Report any suspected fraud immediately to cybercrime units.

The story of Rajiv Das underscores the vulnerability of even the most careful individuals in today’s digital environment. Cyber criminals exploit trust, fear, and lack of awareness, making vigilance the best defence.

As Guwahati continues to embrace digital progress, public education and timely reporting are crucial to curbing cybercrime. The message from law enforcement is clear: stay alert, secure your information, and never hesitate to seek help.

Together, the community and authorities can work to make Guwahati a safer place in the digital age. Public awareness campaigns, like this story, play a vital role in spreading knowledge and empowering citizens against cyber threats.

Stay informed. Stay cautious. Protect your future.