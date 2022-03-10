Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a post-budget interaction with stakeholders from trade and industry of North Eastern states here today.

Addressing various industry leaders and representatives from trade bodies of the North-Eastern region Smt. Sitharaman said that the Union Government has taken up various futuristic steps in the Union Budget by focusing on development through enhancing and establishing digital infrastructure in the country.

She said that the Government is ensuring that India gets ready in the next 25 years to be on the top of the curve by using technologies in various sectors and making India digitally ready.

Talking about the establishment of digital capabilities, the Union Finance Minister said that the digital infrastructure will help various sectors like agriculture, medicine, education, etc.

The Finance Minister said that digital infrastructure will bring education to the people in far-flung areas of the country in the form of a digital university which the government is planning to set up.

In the banking sector, Smt. Sitharaman said that the Government is making sure that India will have at least 75 digital banking units in near future.

In the area of natural farming, the minister said that the government is enabling better natural farming by the use of digital technology and at the same time making it sure to have a better mapping of farmyards.

She highlighted natural farming by using drone technologies and urged for technology adaptation.

Smt. Sitharaman said that there is a broader spirit and philosophy in the PM’s Gati Shakti initiative, which aims to guide infrastructure, planning, investments, and coordination.

The Finance Minister further informed the audience that Finance Ministry is going to continue with investment in capital expenditure as also providing more methodical guidance.

Towards this end, the Finance Minister said that she is expecting to have synergy between various investments taking place in the infrastructure.

During the interaction, stakeholders from Trade & Industry shared their views and queries to the Finance Minister.

Replying to the queries, the Union Minister said that the region has lots to offer and aggregation will help overcome the challenges faced by various stakeholders of the North-Eastern region.

The Finance Minister also urged participants to pitch proposals that would help the businesses run by women in the region.

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