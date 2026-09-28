Digital footprints go offline as Instagram accounts of Nimisha, Ashiq Ali taken down

The Instagram accounts of Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria and Ashiq Ali, who is in police custody in connection with her death, were taken down on September 28, following a request from Nimisha’s parents, according to information available in the case.

Nimisha, a Sociology student at Gauhati University, was found unconscious at Rudra’s Kitchen homestay in Guwahati’s Dharapur-Garal area early on September 26. She was taken to Garal Primary Health Centre and later referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. Police have detained Ali, who was staying with her at the homestay, and are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

The police have not established Ali’s claim that Nimisha died by suicide. Investigators are examining the events leading up to her death, including the movements of the two, their stay at the homestay and evidence collected from the premises. The homestay has also been sealed after police found alleged lapses in maintaining guest documentation.

The removal of the two Instagram accounts comes amid heightened public attention to the case and the circulation of information about Nimisha and Ali on social media. The request could be aimed at limiting the circulation or misuse of personal photographs and posts, preventing speculation around the case, or protecting the family’s privacy while the investigation is under way. These are possible reasons and have not been confirmed by the family or police.

The development also assumes significance as police have said they are examining Nimisha’s social media activity as part of the investigation. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said investigators would look into her statements and social media posts, besides speaking to her family members and examining other aspects of the case.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of Nimisha’s death, while the post-mortem findings are awaited.