Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh called for a collaborative approach to children's online safety during his keynote address at "Infantia," the first-ever national dialogue on children's rights on the internet on April 7.

"Activism is not about us versus them," Singh emphasised. "It is not about fighting the system- it is about collaborating to improve society. We all need to change, not just one institution or one group."

Singh spoke about the origins of the "Shishu Mitra" programme, which began in 2017 when a young activist visited his office with complaints about police behaviour. "Activism is not about us versus them," he told the activist. "It is not about fighting the system, it is about collaborating to improve society."

The programme took formal shape in 2021 with the establishment of the Shishu Mitra Centre, which supports police personnel across Assam in handling child-related cases from filing FIRs to securing convictions. Alongside this, they launched "Nagrik Mitra" through their Smart Social Media Centre.

Singh addressed the concept of "sharenting"—parents oversharing details about their children online, telling the audience to take it as "a mirror" of current digital behaviour.

The DGP highlighted how the COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally altered children's relationship with technology. "When everything went digital, even family gatherings happened over Zoom," said Singh. "After the pandemic eased, adults returned to offices, to markets, to movies—but the children stayed on the internet. That's where they remained."



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Singh criticised educational institutions implementing prohibitive digital policies. "I got into a disagreement with the principal of one of Guwahati's top schools a few years ago. She proudly told me that they had a rule that students couldn't join Facebook or use any social media," he recounted.

"I want today's kids to climb trees too. But I also want them to be present in the digital world. Because that's where their generation is growing up," Singh argued. "Your policy should not be about banning the internet. It should be about how to use it responsibly."

He addressed several concerning online phenomena, including "Problematic Internet Use" (PIU), cyber grooming, and the influence of harmful content like the "Incel subculture" and controversial influencers.

"If your kid is following Andrew Tate or similar influencers, especially on Insta, please wake up," Singh warned. "Take it seriously. You'll be surprised who they're following."

Quoting Whitney Houston's "Greatest Love of All," Singh reinforced his message that children represent our future and must be guided properly in both physical and digital worlds.

"Sharing is caring," Singh concluded, encouraging parents to foster open communication rather than invading privacy. "If you have open communication, they'll automatically share things with you."