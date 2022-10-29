Addressing a gathering at the National Judicial Seminar, held in Kaziranga on October 29, which deliberated on the theme of Environment and sustainable development, role of Judiciary and digitisation of Indian Judiciary and its impact in dispensation of justice, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed the need for sustainable development with balanced use of Green technology.

The seminar which was inaugurated by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiu in presence of judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justices of various high courts including Justice RM Chhaya of the Gauhati High Court, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, raised up many issues with respect to environment and the role of judiciary in implementing laws and policies while dispensing justice via digital mode.

With respect to digitisation of Indian Judiciary CM Sarma said, “How the digitisation of judiciary should help and reach the last man in the society, should be the core factor which the judiciary system is working upon. Second, the digital effort should result in multiple islands where one system doesn’t talk to the other. Digitisation of Judiciary enabled appropriate technologies should be inter-operable so that maximum benefits can be harnessed for the benefit of the entire system. As the digitisation of Judiciary shouldn’t be seen in isolation, the use of digital system across all pillars of the democracy will ultimately help early disposal of case that would ultimately benefit the entire system.”

Similarly, Mukesh Rasik Bhai Shah, senior judge of Supreme Court, highlighting the role played by the judiciary in dispensing justice said, “The need of the hour is to revise and implement through clear unambiguous laws and good governance to bring down the rate of climate change as much as possible, keeping concept of sustainable development, intragenerational equity. Climate change has become a foremost challenge for the global community today.”

The seminar was inaugurated by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiu in presence of judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justices of various hogh courts including Justice RM Chhaya of the Gauhati High Court, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The delegates present at the event discussed and deliberated on numerous issues ranging from environment to role of the judiciary while also applauding the efforts of the forest department of Assam who have dispensed their duties with distinction, with results visible in the latest obtained government data.