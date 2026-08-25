Dihing Patkai Biodiversity trail records 165 butterfly species, including 37 endangered species: Assam CM

The Dihing Patkai National Park in Assam has emerged as a significant centre of butterfly diversity, with 165 butterfly species recorded during a recent biodiversity and butterfly trail, including 37 species identified as endangered.

The findings highlight the ecological importance of the rainforest landscape, which is home to a wide range of flora and fauna and supports a diverse ecosystem.

The fourth edition of the Dihing Patkai National Park Biodiversity and Butterfly Trail was held from July 28 to 31, 2026, covering multiple rainforest locations, including the Joypur, Lakhipathar and Soraipung ranges, as well as Deomali in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh. The trail was organised to promote biodiversity documentation, environmental awareness and conservation.

Assam Chief Minister took to X and shared the data, where he mentioned, "Butterfly, fly away… 🦋

With 165 butterfly species recorded, including 37 endangered species, Dhing Patkai stands as a safe haven for Assam’s incredible biodiversity.

Conservation efforts are helping create a thriving habitat where rare species can continue to flourish".

The survey recorded 165 butterfly species, of which 37 were classified as endangered. Surveys conducted across the different locations recorded several species, with the overall documentation from the trail exceeding 260 butterfly species when the different survey sites were taken together.

The Dihing Patkai landscape is recognised for its exceptional biodiversity. The Assam government describes the national park as a rainforest ecosystem spread across Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts, with more than 200 butterfly species and over 200 bird species recorded in the area. The park was declared a national park in 2021.

Scientific studies have also documented substantial butterfly diversity in the park. A study conducted in the Soraipung range recorded 92 butterfly species belonging to five families, including 13 species protected under various schedules of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and 11 species restricted to the Eastern Himalayan region.

The latest documentation adds to the growing scientific understanding of Dihing Patkai's biodiversity and underscores the importance of continued surveys and conservation efforts in the rainforest ecosystem.

The butterfly trail also involved students, nature enthusiasts, researchers and conservationists, providing participants with field-based exposure to butterfly identification, biodiversity documentation and the role of insects in maintaining forest ecosystems.