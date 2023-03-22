The Gohalkona Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Center, previously known as the Gohalkona Sub-Center, is in a pitiful state at Gohalkona village under Boko Assembly Constituency in Kamrup district. Located along the Assam-Meghalaya border, the center runs in a dilapidated house and is 11 kilometers from Boko and some 70 kilometers far from Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

Despite the poor condition of the house, the center provides normal delivery, normal injury treatment, non-communicable diseases screening and treatment, child vaccination, antenatal check-ups, and provides Ayushman Bharat Cards. The center is run by one Community Health Officer (CHO), one Multi-Purpose Worker (MPW, Male), two ANM nurses, and three ASHAs.

According to Atanu Medhi, the MPW (Male) of the center, this kind of center should have its own government building. "I have joined this center in the year 2010, yet no government building has been constructed for this center till today," said Medhi.

Medhi added that the house where the center is running is donated by the villagers and the condition of the house is very poor. "Roofing sheets are tied up with bamboo. Every year we have to repair the house after the thunderstorm with the help of the local public and from the center's untied funds," said Medhi.

The villagers of Gohalkona and Lepgaon, who have a population of around 2000, are also affected by the dilapidated house. The medical services provided in the house have to overlook the sky, and due to recent thunderstorms, the roofing sheets were blown away, causing documents to become wet. With the help of the villagers, the center was repaired.

Despite higher officials visiting the center, Medhi believes that the Assam government has shown no interest in building a government building due to the place being situated along the Assam-Meghalaya border and inhabited by the Garo tribal community.