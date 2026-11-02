Residents of Assam's Tingkhong constituency are facing severe transportation difficulties due to the deteriorating condition of the road connecting Dirai Chariali to Kenduguri via Kakowoni village, with commuters and students bearing the brunt of years of alleged government neglect.

The road, which serves as an important connectivity link for several localities, has fallen into a poor state due to prolonged lack of maintenance. Its deteriorating condition has triggered resentment among residents, who say repeated promises of better road infrastructure have remained unfulfilled.

During the monsoon, rainwater accumulates in several stretches, turning the road into a series of waterlogged patches and making commuting difficult. The situation becomes equally challenging during the dry season, when vehicles passing through the stretch raise thick clouds of dust that settle over nearby houses, causing inconvenience to residents.

The movement of heavy vehicles belonging to nearby tea estates has further contributed to the deterioration of the road, according to local residents.

School and college students are among the worst affected. With the road riddled with potholes and uneven stretches, travelling to educational institutions on time has become increasingly difficult for those who depend on bicycles or walk to school and college.

Residents have alleged that promises made during election campaigns to improve road connectivity have not been fulfilled, leaving them to deal with the same problems year after year.

They have urged the state government and the concerned departments to take immediate steps to construct a properly paved road before the next monsoon season.

Locals said timely intervention would not only ease daily commuting but also improve access to educational institutions and provide much-needed relief to people living in the area.

With the monsoon posing the recurring threat of further deterioration, residents are now seeking concrete action rather than assurances on improving the condition of the road.