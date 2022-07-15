Thousands of villagers were shifted to makeshift homes after the severe flood in the Northeastern state of Assam.

The Barak valley has faced the worst situation in the past three decades. In the last twenty days, the floods have wreaked havoc in three villages of the Hailakandi district.

Although the flood situation has improved, people are still suffering from the flood ravages. The paths of Hailakandi have been worsened day by day. People from Palarpar village in Kalinagar area of Hailakandi district are suffering the most. The only road connecting to this village was submerged in water for about 15 days.

The flood waters have receded from the village but the main road continues to remain disrupted. More than 500 families in the village remain cut off from other sources of connectivity.

The villagers have alleged that the district officials and public representatives have not visited the village to take stock of the situation.

The local people of the area have complained that the road which was completed in 2019-20, has been destroyed by the floods.

The people even staged a protest today against the Hailakandi district administration and public representatives of not carrying out their duties of rehabilitating the flood-affected people in the area.

The flood situation continues to improve as till Thursday the state witnessed no new deaths while the number of people affected declined to 2,28,545.

As per the latest data by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the number of districts affected declined to six including Cachar, Chirang, Dima-Hasao, Golaghat, Morigaon and Tamulpur.

Of the total 2.28 lakh people, 1,34,487 are from the Cachar district while Morigaon follows with 92,853.

Apart from the population, a total of 527 hectares of cropland remain sub-merged.