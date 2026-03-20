Dilip Saikia slams Congress as leaders defect to BJP, downplays rebel anger ahead of poll push

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia on March 20 said that several leaders from the Indian National Congress have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, asserting that the shift reflects growing disillusionment with the Congress’s political approach.

Addressing the media, Saikia said the leaders who switched sides had earlier worked to strengthen the Congress but were no longer willing to remain with what he termed “Congress (R)”. He claimed that their decision to join the BJP was driven by a desire to move away from “appeasement and vote-bank politics” and instead align with the BJP’s “politics of development.”

Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia said, "Several people, along with several big leaders of Congress, have joined the BJP today. Around 400 workers of Congress, TMC and AAP have joined the party...Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, many workers have joined today to turn our resolve for development into accomplishment..."

On the electoral front, Saikia said the BJP will soon announce its candidate for the Sissiborgaon constituency, adding that a name has already been forwarded to the party’s central leadership. He also stated that the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming elections will officially begin from May 24.

Responding to questions about resentment among ticket aspirants within the party, Saikia sought to downplay internal dissent. He said such issues are natural in a large political organisation and likened the situation to a family resolving internal disagreements. “In a complex political scenario, one or two names may change here and there, but these matters will be resolved within a few days,” he said.

On the Sivasagar seat, he clarified that no decision has been taken by the BJP, noting that its ally Asom Gana Parishad has already fielded a candidate. Any further decision, he added, would be taken through discussions within the alliance.

Taking a swipe at opposition remarks regarding alleged political operations from “Room No. 501,” Saikia said all parties use IT support, including the BJP. In a sarcastic counter, he remarked that while critics speak of “Room No. 501,” they do not mention his “Room No. 401,” adding that “all decisions are made from Room No. 401.”