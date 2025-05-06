BJP Assam State President Dilip Saikia has called upon citizens to ensure 100 per cent voter turnout in the upcoming Panchayat elections, underscoring that active participation is key to strengthening village development and realising Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of Swaraj.

In an official statement issued by the Assam BJP State Office, Saikia emphasized that the progress of the nation and state hinges on the development of its rural heartlands. “In a state like Assam, where a significant portion of the population resides in villages, the Panchayati Raj system stands as the backbone of socio-economic advancement,” the statement noted.

Saikia highlighted that panchayats play a vital role in grassroots development and that decentralisation of power is central to achieving financial self-reliance and comprehensive rural progress. “With greater decentralisation, the Panchayati Raj system can become a powerful engine for rural upliftment,” he added, urging every citizen to vote and help build a robust and effective Panchayati Raj institution in Assam.

Calls for Citizen Preparedness Amid Security Tensions

In a separate appeal, Saikia urged citizens to remain vigilant and prepared to serve the nation in light of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and escalating tensions with Pakistan.

To bolster public readiness, mock drills will be conducted across 18 districts of Assam, aiming to train residents in emergency protocols during potential conflict situations. “The drills will equip citizens with the knowledge to safeguard themselves against possible enemy attacks,” Saikia stated.

He called for wholehearted cooperation from youth groups, including the NCC, NSS, NYKS, and various voluntary organisations, urging them to actively participate in the exercise. Party workers have also been asked to join the initiative and extend support to both the public and the administration during the drills.