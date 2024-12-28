Popular singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh paid a visit to the revered Kamakhya Temple to seek divine blessings before his highly anticipated concert in Guwahati.

Ahead of his performance, which is scheduled for tomorrow, December 29 at Sarusajai Stadium, Dosanjh offered prayers to Goddess Kamakhya, seeking her blessings for a successful event.

The visit to the sacred temple marks a significant moment for the artist as he prepares to entertain his fans in the city.



Diljit's visit comes ahead of his much-anticipated concert as a part of the Dil-Luminati Tour at Guwahati's Sarusajai Stadium on December 29. Fans are eagerly awaiting his performance, which promises to be a grand event in the city.





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