Dima Hasao BJP in turmoil: 30 leaders quit in anger after Assam cabinet minister Nandita Garlosa exit

A major political setback has hit the Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, where at least 30 party functionaries have resigned en masse, citing anger and dissatisfaction with the party’s internal functioning, shortly after the high-profile exit of Cabinet Minister Nandita Garlosa.

According to resignation documents dated March 23, 2026, the leaders—ranging from former district presidents and autonomous council members to office-bearers of frontal organisations—have stepped down from all posts and primary membership of the BJP with immediate effect.

The group represents multiple constituencies including Haflong, Mahur, Langting, and Dautuhaja, indicating a widespread organisational rupture in the hill district.

Sources familiar with the development said the resignations were driven largely by resentment among local leaders over what they described as neglect, lack of recognition, and dissatisfaction with recent political decisions within the party.

The abrupt exit of Nandita Garlosa appears to have further intensified internal discontent, triggering a chain reaction among grassroots and mid-level leaders.

While the resigning members have not formally announced their next political move, indications suggest they are likely to gravitate towards the Indian National Congress, which has been gaining traction in the region following recent developments.

The BJP is yet to officially respond, but insiders acknowledge that the resignations reflect simmering tensions within the district unit.

