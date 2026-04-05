Dima Hasao District Congress vice president Bapujit Langthasa quits party, joins BJP ahead of Assam polls

In a setback to the Congress ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, Dima Hasao District Congress vice president Bapujit Langthasa has resigned from the party and joined the BJP.

With just days left for polling, Langthasa formally joined the BJP on Sunday, April 5, at the party’s district election office in Haflong in the presence of district BJP vice president Polal Rongkhol and party workers.

Notably, Langthasa had earlier served as the district president of the Aam Aadmi Party before joining the Congress. However, in a fresh political shift, he has now switched allegiance to the BJP ahead of the elections.

Speaking after joining the BJP, Langthasa said he does not intend to criticise any party but expressed dissatisfaction with the Congress, stating that he was unable to work effectively for the people while being part of the party.

He alleged a lack of leadership within the Dima Hasao District Congress and claimed that several leaders from the Assam Pradesh Congress have already joined the BJP.

“Being in the opposition, it is difficult to work for the people. In Congress, there are limited opportunities for young leaders. I was not comfortable with the party’s functioning, which is why I decided to join the BJP,” he said.

His exit is seen as a blow to the Congress in the hill district at a crucial juncture ahead of the elections.