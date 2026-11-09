The prolonged absence of regular officers in key administrative positions in the Education Department of Assam's Dima Hasao district has raised concerns, with former Haflong MLA Samarjit Haflongbar urging the state government to intervene and ensure the immediate posting of full-fledged officers.

In a statement, Haflongbar said important positions, including Additional Director of Education (Hills) and Inspector of Schools, Dima Hasao District Circle, have reportedly been functioning under officers holding additional or in-charge responsibilities since May 2026.

He said the arrangement has created administrative difficulties, affecting the functioning of educational institutions, the timely disposal of official matters, the implementation of government schemes and the overall management of school education in the district.

Haflongbar also sought the immediate release of Mithun Johori, who is currently serving as Inspector of Schools, Cachar District Circle, and was reportedly transferred to Dima Hasao around a month ago. However, he has not yet been relieved from his present posting in Cachar to assume his new assignment, according to the former MLA.

The statement further alleged that Johori's release had been delayed by the Cachar District Commissioner, reportedly following the advice of Assam Minister Krishnendu Paul. Haflongbar called for clarification from the authorities over the alleged delay and urged the government to ensure that the transfer order is implemented without further delay.

Johori, a permanent resident of Diyungbra in Dima Hasao, is familiar with the district's geographical conditions and educational challenges. His appointment is expected to help address administrative gaps in the district, Haflongbar said.

The former MLA urged the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), particularly its Chief Executive Member, and student organisations in the district to take up the matter with the Assam government and the concerned authorities.

He also appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Education Minister Ranoj Pegu to intervene and ensure that all key vacant positions in the district's Education Department are filled with regular officers.

Highlighting the difficulties faced by students in remote and economically weaker communities, particularly in tribal areas, Haflongbar said Dima Hasao required an efficient and accountable education administration to ensure the effective delivery of government services and improve educational infrastructure.

He stressed that the district should not be left without regular administrative leadership in crucial education-related positions when officers have reportedly already been identified and transferred to fill the vacancies.

Haflongbar is a former MLA from Haflong (ST) constituency and former Chief Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council.