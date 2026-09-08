Dima Hasao NH-27 riddled with potholes, water seeps inside tunnel; Students' body gives 10-day deadline

Potholes, mud and accumulated rainwater have made National Highway 27, a key lifeline of Assam’s Dima Hasao district, increasingly hazardous for commuters, with water also seeping onto the road from inside the Nririmbanglo tunnel.

The Dimasa Students’ Union (DSU) on September 8 submitted a memorandum to Dima Hasao Deputy Commissioner Gayatri Devidas Hilyanger, demanding urgent repairs to the damaged stretches from Ardawpur-Hatikhali through Nririmbanglo to Mahur.

A DSU delegation led by its general secretary Pramit Sengyong submitted the memorandum, highlighting the deteriorating condition of the highway.

According to the student body, NH-27, an important section of the East-West Corridor, is used daily by students, patients, employees, farmers, traders and goods-carrying vehicles. However, potholes, broken road surfaces and uneven stretches have made commuting increasingly dangerous, particularly during the monsoon.

Water seepage raises tunnel safety concerns

The DSU expressed particular concern over the Nririmbanglo tunnel, alleging that water is seeping from inside the tunnel and accumulating on the road, increasing the risk of accidents.

The organisation said temporary pothole repairs alone would not address the problem and demanded that the source of the water seepage be identified and permanently rectified.

It also called for an inspection of the tunnel’s drainage system and structural condition.

The DSU has further demanded resurfacing of damaged sections, improved drainage, installation of warning signs and reflectors, and adequate lighting along the affected stretches.

DSU sets 10-day deadline

After submitting the memorandum, the DSU gave the district administration a 10-day deadline to initiate urgent repair work and take necessary measures.

The organisation has also sought a written report from the district administration on the progress of the work.

The DSU warned that if effective steps are not taken within the stipulated period, it would launch a democratic and constitutional agitation in the larger public interest.