Dima Hasao police seize 446 grams of heroin, arrest two in anti-drug operation

Dima Hasao Police arrested two individuals and seized 446.62 grams of heroin during a targeted anti-drug operation conducted in the district on Wednesday, June 9.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Bitu Baishya launched an operation at Dolaichunga under Harangajao Police Station and intercepted a Bolero pickup vehicle travelling from Silchar.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Kepas Kasa, the driver and a resident of Umkiang in Meghalaya, and Small Lyngdoh, the helper, who hails from Kalakhal in Assam's Cachar district. Both were apprehended during the operation.

During a thorough search of the vehicle, police discovered 36 soap cases containing heroin concealed inside a specially constructed hidden chamber above the fuel tank. The seized contraband weighed a total of 446.62 grams.

Police also seized the Bolero pickup used for transportation of the narcotics and two mobile handsets recovered from the accused persons.

Both individuals have been taken into police custody, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the contraband, as well as possible links to a wider drug trafficking network.

Officials stated that the latest seizure forms part of Dima Hasao Police's ongoing campaign against narcotics trafficking. With this recovery, the district police have seized approximately five kilograms of heroin so far in 2026 as part of their intensified anti-drug enforcement efforts.