Dima Hasao Police seized a large consignment of illegal Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and arrested two persons during a naka checking operation at Kelolo along National Highway 27 on the evening of October 29.

According to police sources, a six-wheeler truck bearing registration number AS-26 AC 0693 was intercepted during the checking operation under Haflong Police Station.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 1,200 bottles of Meghalaya-manufactured IMFL, packed in 100 cartons and containing approximately 900 litres of liquor.

The consignment, estimated to be worth Rs 8.91 lakh, was allegedly concealed beneath 50 plastic bags and transported without valid permits.

Police arrested two persons in connection with the seizure. They were identified as Amir Hussain Laskar (27), a resident of Cachar district, and Aminul Haque Barbhuiya (18), from Hailakandi district.

The police also seized the truck, its key and two mobile phones during the operation.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Assam Excise Act, 2000, and further legal proceedings have been initiated.

The seizure is part of Dima Hasao Police's ongoing efforts to curb the illegal transportation and trade of liquor in the hill district.