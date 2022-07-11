A video of a pregnant woman from Dima Hasao, that recently went viral, has given birth to a healthy baby boy. The woman was brought in a serious condition to the primary health centre in Dima Hasao’s Khepre village, one of the interior most hilly regions of the district.

The video of the pregnant woman crying in agony and bleeding due the labour pains, went viral on social media, attracting the anger of the internet users who blamed the officials of the PHC for neglecting their duties during an emergency.

The woman from Khepre Village, Dima Hasao, visited the primary health centre, which covers several villages with a population of over 2000. However, it remains closed in the emergency situation. Locals have alleged that the health workers and the doctors do not carry out their duties properly and usually remain11/07, 10:05 unavailable during emergency situations.

Pulling up the health centre’s staff, the Joint Director of Health Services, Dr. Kalpana Kemprai suspended 9 staff members namely Dr. Nianthianzo Suantak MO, MBBS, Mastak Ahmed, pharmacist, S.R. Laskar, pharmacist, Smt. Usha Langthasa, ANM, Smt. Neijahat Changsang, ANM, Smt. Kismai Langthasa, GNM, Nilijounem Lhoujem, GNM, Sri. Pronen Longmailai, grade IV, Kingkhopao Changsang grade IV of Khepre PHC without placing an alternative.

The order dated 10th July stated that the officials involved in the irregularities were suspended as the centre was running irregularly and the staff were not performing their duties.

The Health and Family Welfare i/c and EM of NCHAC while speaking to the media persons regarding the pregnant woman case said that after getting information about the incident all the doctors and staff were suspended and departmental enquiry was initiated against them.

Adding further Changsang said that after the incident he visited to Khepre PHC along with Sri. Thaiso Thao Daulagupu Principal Secretary of NCHAC & Dr. Kalpana Kemprai Joint Director Health Service Dima Hasao and personally met with the patient Smt. Sangeeta Sengyung who gave birth to a baby boy.

Informing about the woman’s health, Changsang said that both the mother and baby are safe and healthy. He also added that all the community health centre (CHC) and public health centre (PHC) of Dima Hasao will be upgraded soon. Additionally two blood banks will be installed in Maibang & Umrangso CHC.

For a very long time, Dima Hasao has been deprived of proper health facilities due to its isolated positioning. But in the recent times, the health sector has been witnessing lot of criticisms of abstaining from their duties and performing their tasks for the people of the hilly region.

It may be mentioned here that doctors and health workers who are posted to Dima Hasao are prefering to work only in Haflong, which has resulted in the deterioration of medical facilities in rural parts of the district.