Dima Hasao startup ships Assam’s organic turmeric to Mumbai, boosts local livelihoods

A Dima Hasao-based startup, Hadingma Gunjung Organic Producer Company Ltd., has dispatched its first consignment of organic turmeric powder to Mumbai, marking a milestone in promoting Assam’s organic produce and supporting local farmers.

The shipment consists of 1,000 units of 200-gram packs of organic turmeric powder, sent via India Post. This initiative falls under the Pradhan Mantri Dhanya Dhan Karyakram (#PMDDKY), which aims to provide market linkages for local producers, encourage value addition, and strengthen rural livelihoods.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the effort, saying it enables farmers and small producers to access larger markets while promoting Assam’s organic legacy to urban consumers. Officials noted that such initiatives not only enhance sustainable livelihoods but also help position Assam as a significant contributor to India’s organic food sector.

The successful consignment is expected to open new opportunities for local farmers and expand the reach of Assam’s high-quality organic products nationwide.