'Dima Raji' arch during Kaushik Rai's Barak visit rekindles debate over proposed inclusion of 19 villages in Assam's Dima Hasao

A controversy has erupted in Assam's Lakhipur subdivision after a welcome arch carrying the term "Dima Raji" was erected during the visit of Assam Cabinet Minister Kaushik Rai, reigniting debate over the long-standing proposal to include 19 villages of the region in Dima Hasao district.

Rai, who was recently sworn in as a minister for a second term in the Assam Cabinet, visited Lakhipur on Sunday, June 22. Several welcome gates and arches were put up across the area to greet the minister. However, one particular arch in the Pailapool area has drawn widespread attention and sparked fresh discussion.

According to local sources, the arch was installed in front of the residence of Dimasa leader Nabada Johari, also known as Nabada Barman. The structure bore the inscription: "Greetings, Nabada Johari, Pailapool, Dima Raji."

Photographs of the arch soon began circulating on social media, prompting discussions among residents and political observers alike.

The controversy stems from the ongoing debate surrounding the proposed creation of a separate "Dima Raji" by bringing certain areas, including 19 villages under Lakhipur subdivision, under the jurisdiction of Dima Hasao district. The issue has remained politically and socially sensitive for years, with several organisations opposing the proposal and demanding that the villages remain within Cachar district.

In the past, various social and political groups have staged protests, submitted memoranda to the government, and launched awareness campaigns against any move to alter the existing administrative boundaries. The matter has often triggered strong reactions from local communities concerned about their identity, administrative affiliation, and access to government services.

Against this backdrop, the public display of the term "Dima Raji" on a welcome arch has been viewed as significant by many residents. A section of locals argued that since the issue remains unresolved and no official decision has been announced by the government, such references could create confusion and revive tensions surrounding the contentious proposal.

The incident has also generated discussion in political circles, with some questioning whether the inscription represented the views of an individual supporter or was intended to convey a broader political message. However, no official statement has been issued by the organisers of the arch or those associated with it.

As the images continue to circulate online, the issue of the proposed inclusion of the 19 villages into Dima Hasao has once again become a subject of public debate in Lakhipur and adjoining areas.