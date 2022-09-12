On 13th September 2022, the Dimasa National Liberation Tribal (DNLT), a newly formed organization, declared a 36-hour Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong Bandh on 13th September 2022.

They have appealed to every member of the band to support them.

Any unwanted movement in the band will be solely responsible for his/her act. They said that they would fight to the death for their freedom and rights.

It's been appealed by Gasain Dimasa, Information and Publicity Secretary DPSC/DNLT. They appealed to it on social media and also sent their video clips to news channels.