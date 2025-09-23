Dimasa Sahitya Sabha calls Zubeen Garg's death 'irreparable loss' to cultural heritage

The Dimasa Lairidim Mel (Dimasa Sahitya Sabha) has declared the death of singer Zubeen Garg an "irreparable loss" to Assam's cultural fabric, emphasising his unique role in promoting indigenous languages through music.

The organisation, which represents Dimasa communities across eight districts, including Dima Hasao, Cachar and Karbi Anglong, said Garg's willingness to sing in tribal languages made him stand apart from other mainstream artists.

"It is fortunate enough that promising Dimasa singers and composers had an opportunity to come into contact with renowned musician like cultural icon Zubeen Garg," the Sabha stated, referring to his work on Dimasa albums and films, including "Thairilee" and "Waiphree" which became popular among the community.

The organisation noted that Garg's multilingual approach - singing in Dimasa, Boro, Karbi, Adivasi and Nepali besides Assamese - significantly enhanced his fanbase across different communities in the state.

Dimasa Lairidim Mel particularly praised Garg's personal character, stating that "his simplicity and generosity with humanism and humorous behaviour create many of his admirers in the state." The organisation highlighted how his down-to-earth nature resonated with people beyond his musical achievements.

The Sabha recalled Garg's performances at local programs in Haflong, where he "could create a centre of attraction for the promising musicians of Dima Hasao," inspiring young talent in the hill district.

While acknowledging his national fame through songs like "Ya Ali" from the Hindi film "Gangster," the organisation emphasised his commitment to regional music and local communities.

President Ramesh Thaosen and members of the Dimasa Lairidim Mel have offered prayers for the departed soul as Garg's state funeral takes place today at Kamarkuchi, Sonapur.