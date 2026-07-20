Dimasa Students' body demands immediate release of Aditya Rabha, Pranab Doley; raises concerns over democratic rights

The All Dimasa Students' Union (ADSU) has strongly condemned the detention of land rights activist Aditya Rabha and Pranab Doley, convenor of the Greater Kaziranga Land and Human Rights Protection Committee, urging the Assam government to ensure transparency in legal proceedings and release them if there are no sufficient legal grounds for their continued detention.

In a statement issued on July 20, ADSU said the detention of the two activists has raised serious concerns over the protection of democratic rights and constitutional freedoms of individuals advocating for the land rights, identity and interests of indigenous people in Assam.

The student body noted that Aditya Rabha has long been associated with democratic movements seeking to protect the rights and identity of indigenous communities. It also referred to the detention of Pranab Doley on July 12, stating that he was picked up by Assam Police from a residence in Sundarpur, Guwahati, taken to Dispur Police Station and later transferred to Bokakhat for further legal proceedings.

While stating that it respects the due process of law and the independence of investigating agencies, ADSU maintained that any legal action against individuals engaged in peaceful democratic advocacy must be fair, transparent, impartial and in accordance with constitutional guarantees of justice and liberty.

The union urged the concerned authorities to conduct all legal proceedings strictly in accordance with the law and with complete transparency. It further demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Aditya Rabha and Pranab Doley if authorities fail to establish sufficient legal grounds for their continued detention.

ADSU also asserted that peacefully advocating for constitutional rights, land, identity, dignity and the legitimate interests of indigenous people should not be treated as a criminal act. The organisation said safeguarding civil liberties and upholding democratic values are essential for maintaining public confidence, social harmony and the rule of law.

The statement comes amid growing reactions from several organisations over the detention of the two activists, while the Assam Police have yet to respond to ADSU's latest appeal.