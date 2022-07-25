A Mass demonstration was organized by the Dimasa Student Union (DSU) and all social organizations for immediate implementation of the long-awaited Autonomous State under Article 244(A) in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office, Dima Hasao, on July 25.

Many student organizations and social organizations took part in the demonstration.

Demands began in 1969 after Meghalaya got separated from Assam. In 1986, the demand gained further traction in a documented form.

Section 2 of the 22nd Amendment inserted new article 244A in the Constitution to empower Parliament to enact a law for constituting an autonomous State within the State of Assam and also to provide the autonomous State with Legislature or a Council of Ministers or both with such powers and functions as may be defined.

Various students bodies, as well as social and political organizations have demonstrated in Haflong, Guwahati, and Delhi regarding the issue, but there has been no formal assurance from the central or state governments till now.

During the latest protest, organizations submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister of India through the Deputy Commissioner of Dima Hasao.

Aramith Sengyung of the student body said that the movement is being started with a “new spirit.”

“The central government, state governments, and autonomous councils are now all administered by the same government and the government can easily meet the demands of the hill people,” he said.

Through the media, he appealed to the government to fulfill the demand soon.

The opposition leader MAC of NCHAC of Haflong constituency Daniel Langthasa said that the people of the hill areas are always neglected and betrayed by the central and state governments.

“When Rajnath Singh visited Karbi Anglong on March 25 of 2009, he promised that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government got elected in hill districts, the demand for an autonomous state will be fulfilled. But a long time has passed since then and no demand has been fulfilled,” he said.