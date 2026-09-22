Dimasa Students’ Union demands single identity, land protection, connectivity measures in Assam

The All Dimasa Students’ Union (ADSU) has submitted a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma seeking government intervention on eight long-standing demands concerning the constitutional identity, land rights, cultural heritage, connectivity and welfare of the Dimasa Kachari community.

In the memorandum dated September 22, the union sought recognition of all sections of the Dimasa Kachari community under a single constitutional identity of “Dimasa Kachari” across India.

The ADSU said the community is currently listed under different nomenclatures, including Dimasa Kachari in Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong, Barman Kachari in the Barak Valley, Hojai Kachari in Nagaon and Hojai districts, and Kachari in Nagaland. It urged the government to pursue a constitutional amendment to bring these sections under a unified identity.

The students’ body also raised concerns over the socio-economic and land-security situation of Dimasa people in the Bordolong Lankha Tribal Belt in Hojai district.

Citing its records, the ADSU said the area has 10,840 Dimasa Kachari residents and 15,505 non-tribal residents, while Chitha records show around 2,107 non-tribal individuals holding land rights within the protected tribal belt. The union alleged that this has contributed to the alienation of tribal land.

It sought an immediate halt to further transfer of land in the tribal belt to non-protected classes, an investigation into land transfers and restoration of land wherever violations of applicable laws are established. It also sought removal of illegal encroachments.

Among its other demands, the ADSU sought early implementation of Clause 2.2(A) of the DNLA Accord, including the inclusion of additional villages contiguous to the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council. It also proposed the creation of a Dimasa Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council for Dimasa people living outside Sixth Schedule areas.

The union further called for protection, preservation and beautification of the historic Khaspur Rajbari in Barak Valley. It alleged that encroachment within the protected area was threatening the heritage site and claimed that a school building had been constructed within the protected zone.

On connectivity, the ADSU sought early construction of an RCC bridge connecting Dhansiri in Assam with Dhansiripar in Nagaland, saying the project would improve access to essential services and strengthen longstanding social and cultural ties between Dimasa communities on both sides of the state boundary.

It also demanded early construction of the proposed Dhansiri-Dimakro two-lane road connecting Dhansiri in Karbi Anglong district with Dimakro in Dima Hasao district. According to the union, the road would improve access to education, healthcare, markets and other essential services.

The ADSU also urged the Assam government to take up with Nagaland the issue of exempting Dimasa Kachari people from the Inner Line Permit requirement for travel to Nagaland.

The union said Dimasa Kachari communities on both sides of the Assam-Nagaland border share longstanding family, cultural and historical ties and argued that the ILP requirement creates difficulties for people travelling to Dimapur, which it described as part of their ancestral homeland.

The final demand was for allotment of land in Guwahati for a Dimasa Kachari multipurpose building. The ADSU said the proposed facility could provide hostel accommodation for students, a community hall and space for educational, cultural and welfare activities.

The union requested the chief minister's personal intervention for the early and effective implementation of the demands and said a meeting with an ADSU delegation could help address the issues.