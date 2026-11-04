The Dimasa Students’ Union (DSU), Central Committee, has objected to a reported remark by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio describing the Kachari people as migrants in Dimapur, asserting that the community has historical and ancestral links to the region.

In a press statement issued on November 2, 2026, the Union termed the reported remark “historically inaccurate, factually untenable” and said it had hurt the sentiments of the Kachari community.

The DSU maintained that the Kacharis have a longstanding indigenous association with Dimapur, which historically served as the capital of the erstwhile Dimasa Kachari Kingdom. It said historical and archaeological remains found in the region further establish the community's ancestral connection to the area.

The Union said peaceful coexistence among communities in present-day Dimapur was important but should not come at the expense of recognising the Kachari people's indigenous identity and historical legacy.

"Peaceful coexistence must never come at the expense of recognising the indigenous identity and historical legacy of the Kachari people," the statement said.

The DSU also urged the Nagaland Chief Minister to clarify the reported remark and exercise greater responsibility and sensitivity when addressing issues concerning indigenous communities.

Reiterating its position, the Union said the historical identity, ancestral connection and dignity of the Dimasa Kachari people must be recognised and respected. It added that it would continue to uphold these principles through "peaceful and democratic means".