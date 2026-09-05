Dimoria organisations file complaint against NHAI over fatal Khetri highway accident that killed seven

Several organisations from Assam’s Dimoria area on Friday, September 4 filed an FIR against the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) over the fatal road accident at Nalgadera in Khetri that claimed the lives of seven passengers on August 30.

The complaint was submitted at Khetri Police Station, with the organisations holding NHAI’s alleged road construction and maintenance practices responsible for the accident. They have sought a detailed investigation into the circumstances leading to the crash and legal action against the officials and employees concerned, as well as the contractor responsible for the road work.

The accident occurred on the evening of August 30 on National Highway-27 when a passenger-carrying commercial vehicle reportedly hit a large pothole and lost control. The vehicle crossed the road divider and collided with an oncoming goods truck. Seven people were killed, including four who died on the spot, while several others sustained serious injuries.

Following the accident, local organisations raised concerns over the condition of the highway, alleging the presence of large potholes, unsafe road crossings, uneven road surfaces and inadequate drainage systems.

In their complaint, the organisations demanded an investigation into whether deficiencies in road construction, maintenance or safety measures contributed to the accident. They also called for accountability of the NHAI officials and personnel concerned and the contractor involved in the road work if any lapses are established.

The organisations have sought compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the family of each deceased victim and Rs 5 lakh for each person injured in the accident.

They further demanded immediate corrective measures to improve road safety along the highway and prevent similar accidents in the future.