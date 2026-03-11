Diphu Cancer Centre opens, boosting healthcare access in Assam with Rs 270 crore investment
The Diphu Cancer Centre, built at a cost of Rs 270 crore, was inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Karbi Anglong. The centre aims to provide advanced oncology care locally, reducing the need for long-distance travel for patients. Plans for a new BSc Nursing College in Diphu have also been announced to further improve medical education and healthcare services.
- Diphu Cancer Centre aims to decentralise specialised healthcare in Assam.
- The centre reduces dependency on distant hospitals for cancer treatment.
- A new BSc Nursing College in Diphu will support local healthcare needs.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, March 11, dedicated the state-of-the-art Diphu Cancer Centre to the people of Diphu, aiming to strengthen healthcare services in the region.
Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 270 crore, the advanced cancer treatment facility is expected to significantly improve access to specialised oncology care for patients in Karbi Anglong and neighbouring areas.
With the establishment of the centre, patients will no longer need to travel long distances to access specialised cancer treatment, making advanced and affordable healthcare services available closer to home.
The initiative forms part of the Government of Assam’s continued efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure across the state.
The Chief Minister also announced plans to establish a new BSc Nursing College in Diphu, which is expected to further boost medical education and healthcare services in the region.
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