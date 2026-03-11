Diphu Cancer Centre opens, boosting healthcare access in Assam with Rs 270 crore investment

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, March 11, dedicated the state-of-the-art Diphu Cancer Centre to the people of Diphu, aiming to strengthen healthcare services in the region.

Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 270 crore, the advanced cancer treatment facility is expected to significantly improve access to specialised oncology care for patients in Karbi Anglong and neighbouring areas.

With the establishment of the centre, patients will no longer need to travel long distances to access specialised cancer treatment, making advanced and affordable healthcare services available closer to home.

The initiative forms part of the Government of Assam’s continued efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure across the state.

The Chief Minister also announced plans to establish a new BSc Nursing College in Diphu, which is expected to further boost medical education and healthcare services in the region.