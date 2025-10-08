Director Rajesh Bhuyan deletes clips featuring accused trio from Zubeen’s dream film “Roi Roi Binale” following public outcry

In response to massive public demand, filmmaker Rajesh Bhuyan has made a major decision regarding the much-awaited film “Roi Roi Binale”, the dream project of late music icon Zubeen Garg.

The controversy began soon after the release of the film’s first song “Mor Mon” on Tuesday, October 7. The track, which marked the beginning of the film’s musical journey, immediately stirred widespread discussion across Assam after viewers noticed the presence of Shekharjyoti Goswami, one of the accused in Zubeen Garg’s death case.

The inclusion of Goswami in the song led to strong public outrage, with fans of Zubeen Garg and members of the general public demanding that all scenes featuring him be removed from the film.

Responding to the public’s appeal, director Rajesh Bhuyan announced that he would delete the portions featuring Shekharjyoti Goswami, Amritprabha Mahanta, and Siddharth Sharma from “Roi Roi Binale.”

“This film is Zubeen’s dream, and I deeply respect the sentiments of the people who loved him. Hence, we have decided to remove the clips in question,” Bhuyan said in a statement.

The decision has been widely welcomed by fans and well-wishers who view it as a gesture of respect towards Zubeen Garg’s memory and artistic vision.