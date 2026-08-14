Directorate of Sainik Welfare reaches out to over 250 veteran families affected by Upper Assam floods

The Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam has launched an outreach initiative to provide relief and humanitarian assistance to people affected by the devastating floods across Upper Assam, with special focus on the veteran community.

As part of the initiative, the Directorate donated Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and, over the past two weeks, reached out to more than 250 veteran families across over 40 villages in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat districts.

Veterans and volunteers worked together to reach flood-affected areas and distribute essential supplies, drinking water, medicines, relief materials and financial assistance.

Special attention was given to vulnerable groups, including children, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and families displaced by the floods.

Speaking on the initiative, Brig Polash Choudhary, SM (Retd) said veterans have always stood for service and solidarity and that they remain committed to supporting the people of Upper Assam during the crisis.

He also acknowledged the valuable support extended by HQ 41 Sub Area/101 Area, which helped the Directorate implement its outreach programme and support veteran families in need.

The programme was conducted by the Zila Sainik Welfare Offices of Sivasagar, Jorhat and Dibrugarh, in coordination with local administrations, communities, volunteers and relief agencies to ensure assistance reaches those most affected.

The Directorate has also appealed to individuals, organisations and well-wishers to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, stating that financial assistance, essential supplies and voluntary service can help provide meaningful support to flood-affected families across Upper Assam.