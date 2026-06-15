Disabled woman gives birth aboard Silchar–Agartala train; social worker praised for timely assistance

A differently-abled woman gave birth to a baby aboard the Silchar–Agartala train after experiencing severe labour pain, triggering panic and commotion among passengers.

According to reports, the woman went into labour while travelling on the train and delivered the baby inside a coach. Moments after the birth, the compartment was thrown into chaos as passengers shouted for help, while the mother, in distress, pleaded for immediate assistance.

The incident came to the attention of Subir Dhar, known locally for his involvement in social service activities. Upon receiving information about the situation, Dhar immediately sent one of his associates to assist and later reached the spot himself.

With the help of railway and police personnel, he facilitated the rescue of the newborn and the mother and ensured their transfer to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for medical treatment and care.

The incident created a stir at Silchar Railway Station, drawing the attention of passengers and railway authorities. However, the prompt response and humanitarian efforts of Subir Dhar were widely appreciated by members of the public.

Many residents hailed his actions as an example of compassion and selfless service, saying the incident demonstrated that humanity and community spirit continue to thrive in times of need.

